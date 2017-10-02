White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Stake Boosted by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. owned 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE WTM) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $853.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $815.04 and a one year high of $948.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $860.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.66. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post ($10.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Mountains Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The OneBeacon segment consists of the operations of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.

