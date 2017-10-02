Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Shares Sold by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 3,484.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,180,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,892,000 after acquiring an additional 241,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) traded down 0.21% on Monday, hitting $184.06. 289,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.76. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.91 and a 52-week high of $202.99.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $2.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other Whirlpool Corporation news, Director William D. Perez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.93 per share, with a total value of $176,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

