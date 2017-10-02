Westrock Company (WRK) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,211,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,150,000 after buying an additional 484,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Westrock by 20.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Westrock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $614,684.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,569,812.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 87,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $4,801,342.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at $27,395,488.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,036 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,161. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) opened at 56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.36. Westrock Company has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Westrock had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Company will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

