Western Refining (WNR) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Refining earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1495410497927 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) traded down 0.06% on Monday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,018,870 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Western Refining has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc is an independent crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through segments, including refining, Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL), retail and Other. As of December 31, 2016, the refining segment owned and operated three refineries that process crude oil and other feedstocks primarily into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

