Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Western Digital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr upgraded Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 3.48% on Monday, hitting $83.39. 7,502,279 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 16,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,365,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $122,831.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,295 shares of company stock worth $12,689,056. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

