Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Oneok Partners LP (OKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oneok Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 83.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oneok Partners LP alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-stake-in-oneok-partners-lp-oks.html.

Oneok Partners LP (OKS) opened at 51.07 on Monday. Oneok Partners LP has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oneok Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oneok Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Oneok Partners Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oneok Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oneok Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.