Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,585 Shares of Visteon Corporation (VC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Visteon Corporation worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 173,822 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) opened at 123.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.84. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.96 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Visteon Corporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other news, VP Stephanie S. Marianos sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $61,306.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $133,958.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $616,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

