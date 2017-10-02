Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,019 Shares of Alleghany Corporation (Y)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Alleghany Corporation worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany Corporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) opened at 554.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.42 and a 200 day moving average of $596.92. Alleghany Corporation has a one year low of $510.52 and a one year high of $667.19.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Alleghany Corporation had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Corporation will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. BidaskClub raised Alleghany Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alleghany Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Alleghany Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

