Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 15,772 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Kilroy Realty Corporation worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-15772-shares-of-kilroy-realty-corporation-krc.html.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE KRC) opened at 71.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.63 million. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 21.75%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 122.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.