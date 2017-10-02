Weik Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,675 Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Weik Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 155.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 497.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE KR) traded down 0.075% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.045. 6,387,199 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kroger Company has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.126 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Company will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Kroger Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

