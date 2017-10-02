Weik Investment Services Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Weik Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 60.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 5,507,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.522 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

