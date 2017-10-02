Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2017 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

9/19/2017 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

9/18/2017 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

9/1/2017 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/15/2017 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) opened at 22.10 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.99 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

