WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,080 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,546,544 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) opened at 66.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. WebMD Health Corp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBMD. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 87.2% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 3,361,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $179,843,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 158,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WebMD Health Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About WebMD Health Corp

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

