Watts Water Technologies’ (WTS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) opened at 69.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $205,335.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

