Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,596.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,374,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,637,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,287,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,399,000 after purchasing an additional 518,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 95.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,857,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,300 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.24% on Monday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 214,114 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

