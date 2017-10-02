Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental AG (CON) a €250.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($297.62) target price on Continental AG (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($285.71) target price on Continental AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($273.81) price target on Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. set a €234.50 ($279.17) price target on Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €223.00 ($265.48) price objective on Continental AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €216.00 ($257.14) price objective on Continental AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.18 ($260.92).

Continental AG (ETR CON) opened at 214.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. Continental AG has a one year low of €158.35 and a one year high of €215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €197.23.

Continental AG Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

