Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Holdings Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,215 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 8,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 670,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,054,000 after purchasing an additional 662,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,008,000 after purchasing an additional 626,245 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,355,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,043,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.26. 3,805,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

