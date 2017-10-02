Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Needham & Company LLC set a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ WBA) traded down 0.4621% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.8632. 3,873,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.4099 and a beta of 1.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post $5.00 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $258,077,000 after buying an additional 2,718,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,480,577,000 after buying an additional 1,926,108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,154,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,267,000 after buying an additional 1,917,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,727,932,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

