Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wabco Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.43. Wabco Holdings reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabco Holdings will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wabco Holdings.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Wabco Holdings had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wabco Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wabco Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In related news, VP Sean Deason sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $110,854.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Gromer sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $983,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabco Holdings by 190.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, RGT Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wabco Holdings (WBC) traded down 0.01% on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,422 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. Wabco Holdings has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Wabco Holdings Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

