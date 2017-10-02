W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 20,542.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $202.50) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) traded up 0.0072% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.7629. The stock had a trading volume of 137,116 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.7219 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $262.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

