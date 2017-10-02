Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells display devices that are worn like eyeglasses and feature built-in video screens that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet or video games. It produces both monocular and binocular Video Eyewear devices. The Company focuses on consumer markets for gaming and mobile video and on rugged mobile displays for defence and industrial applications. Vuzix Corporation is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vuzix Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) opened at 5.45 on Thursday. Vuzix Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The stock’s market cap is $112.67 million.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Vuzix Corporation had a negative return on equity of 143.10% and a negative net margin of 524.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Corporation will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix Corporation news, COO Paul A. Boris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 261.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Domino Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Corporation during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companys products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

