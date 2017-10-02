Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Vulcan Materials worth $113,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $105,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) opened at 119.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $138.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,036.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $151,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,154.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $114.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

