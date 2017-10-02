vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, vTv Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) opened at 5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s market capitalization is $57.96 million.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 85,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $351,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 20,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

