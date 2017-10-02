Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE IRR) opened at 6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities of, or derivatives linked to the equity securities of, companies that are primarily engaged in owning or developing energy, other natural resources and basic materials, or supplying goods and services to such companies (Natural Resources Companies).

