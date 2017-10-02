Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 765,914 COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 765,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.45% of COUPA SOFTWARE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in COUPA SOFTWARE by 2,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in COUPA SOFTWARE by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COUPA SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COUPA SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get COUPA SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on COUPA SOFTWARE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. COUPA SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.61.

COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) opened at 31.15 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $1.67 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. COUPA SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 million. COUPA SOFTWARE had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that COUPA SOFTWARE will post ($0.48) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 765,914 COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/voya-investment-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-765914-coupa-software-coup.html.

In other news, major shareholder Ix Lp Mdv sold 1,662,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $51,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $45,057.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,520 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

COUPA SOFTWARE Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for COUPA SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COUPA SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.