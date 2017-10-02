Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Position in Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,567 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Performance Food Group worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 407,409 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 774,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) opened at 28.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.27. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope acquired 3,575 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $96,489.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $141,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

