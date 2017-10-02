Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Prudential Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,638,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $463,639.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE PRU) opened at 106.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

