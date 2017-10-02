Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Short Interest Update

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,061,556 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 11,610,792 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,797,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $3,315,154.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,670,751 shares in the company, valued at $101,239,300.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 198,350 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,600,684.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,080.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,028,176 shares of company stock worth $8,280,784. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their price target on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) opened at 8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.59.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage Holdings Corp.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

