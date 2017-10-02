Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VSLR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Vivint Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Vivint Solar Inc. alerts:

Shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) opened at 3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post ($1.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/vivint-solar-inc-vslr-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $35,697.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 307,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,068. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 31.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 141,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.