Visteon Corporation (VC) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Visteon Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Visteon Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Get Visteon Corporation alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon Corporation from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Visteon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

WARNING: “Visteon Corporation (VC) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/visteon-corporation-vc-expected-to-earn-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-21-per-share.html.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE VC) opened at 123.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its holdings in Visteon Corporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,021,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,278,000 after buying an additional 124,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon Corporation by 7,509.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,341,000 after buying an additional 1,353,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,611,000.

In other Visteon Corporation news, VP Stephanie S. Marianos sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $61,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 431 shares in the company, valued at $51,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $265,566.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $616,016 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.