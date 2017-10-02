Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,364 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE VSH) opened at 18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.85.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $644.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.19 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

Vishay Intertechnology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

