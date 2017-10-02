Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Visa Inc. (V) traded up 0.299% on Monday, reaching $105.555. 2,570,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.254 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

