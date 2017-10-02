Visa Inc. (V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

“Visa is a card network that facilitates transactions among card (credit, debit, prepaid or commercial) users, issuers, merchants and acquirers. Card networks act as intermediaries, utilizing network capabilities and infrastructure to facilitate the authorization, clearance, and settlement of payment transactions. Visa facilitates payments within a four-party model card payment scheme, wherein the issuer and acquirer are different entities.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 105.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $106.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 272,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

