Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,114,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,176,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,737,000 after buying an additional 2,707,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,819,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,991,000 after buying an additional 1,259,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,900,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,906,000 after buying an additional 280,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) opened at 18.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

