Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $995,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 49.03 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 347.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.90 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1269.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

