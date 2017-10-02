Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $263,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at $171,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 102.79 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

