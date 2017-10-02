Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) opened at 24.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $356.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, VP John Sumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Village Super Market worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

