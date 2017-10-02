ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Trading Up 2.8%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 314,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 344,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s market capitalization is $354.04 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post ($0.82) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ViewRay by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $159,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

