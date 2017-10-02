Victoria Gold Corp (VIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of shares trading hands.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 150,000 shares of Victoria Gold Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Also, Director John Charles Mcconnell purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$45,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153,700 shares of company stock valued at $78,356 and have sold 1,250,000 shares valued at $652,500.

About Victoria Gold Corp

Victoria Gold Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include corporate, Canada and the United States. The Company owns Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold Deposit.

