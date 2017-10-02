Veritable L.P. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 186,033 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $14,836,131.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,264,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph B. Donahue sold 6,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $508,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,131 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,613 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) opened at 83.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $85.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

