Veritable L.P. Has $508,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, EVP Fournier J. Gale III sold 35,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $522,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $199,996.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,514 shares of company stock worth $1,846,733. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE RF) opened at 15.23 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Regions Financial Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.47 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

