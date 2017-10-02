Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,548 DXC Technology Company. (DXC)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE DXC) opened at 85.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 270.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. DXC Technology Company.’s payout ratio is -378.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 128,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $10,270,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $4,671,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology Company. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology Company. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

