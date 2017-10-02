VeriSign (VRSN) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) is one of 196 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VeriSign to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.15 billion $747.69 million 28.99 VeriSign Competitors $2.14 billion $366.31 million 16.00

VeriSign’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VeriSign. VeriSign is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VeriSign and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 3 0 0 2.00 VeriSign Competitors 1004 5169 7765 221 2.51

VeriSign presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given VeriSign’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 39.92% -36.99% 18.95% VeriSign Competitors -22.23% -65.79% -4.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign rivals beat VeriSign on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS). Security Services provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection Services and Managed DNS Services. DDoS Protection Services supports online business continuity by providing monitoring and mitigation services against DDoS attacks. Managed DNS Services is a hosting service that delivers DNS resolution for the availability of Web-based systems.

