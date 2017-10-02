Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) EVP Kimberly F. Colby sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $183,417.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded down 0.34% on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 263,055 shares. The firm has a market cap of $315.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Get Vera Bradley Inc. alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) EVP Kimberly F. Colby Sells 170,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/vera-bradley-inc-vra-evp-kimberly-f-colby-sells-170000-shares.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $112,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.