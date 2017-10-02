Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Receives $31.56 Average PT from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Veeco Instruments (VECO) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 592,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The stock’s market cap is $1.02 billion.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

