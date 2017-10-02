Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) in a report issued on Friday. Nomura currently has a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on VNTV. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Vantiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on shares of Vantiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vantiv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.48.
Shares of Vantiv (VNTV) opened at 70.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. Vantiv has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.59.
Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vantiv will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 404.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 119.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vantiv during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vantiv
Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.
