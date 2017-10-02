Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) traded up 0.15% on Monday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,910 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

