Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 408,837 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,265,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.51% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation worth $570,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $669,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td bought 11,074,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999,995.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ AMTD) opened at 48.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

