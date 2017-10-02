Vanguard Group Inc. Has $599.42 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $599,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,788.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,306,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,948.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 513,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,142,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,006,000 after purchasing an additional 248,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 170,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at 80.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $84.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $345,445.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,595.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $1,589,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,336,400.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

