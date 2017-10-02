Van ECK Associates Corp Has $105,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) opened at 13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

